Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in October

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform technology, ImmTOR™, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in October.

  Event: 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: New York City
   
  Event: Chardan’s 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: New York City

To access copies and the live webcasts of Selecta’s presentations, please visit the Investors & Media section of the Selecta website at www.selectabio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Selecta website for 90 days following the events.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance technology (ImmTOR) platform. Selecta plans to combine ImmTOR with a range of biologic therapies for rare and serious diseases that require new treatment options due to high immunogenicity. The company’s current proprietary pipeline includes ImmTOR-powered therapeutic enzyme and gene therapy product candidates. SEL-212, the company’s lead product candidate, is being developed to treat chronic refractory gout patients and resolve their debilitating symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in preclinical development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate ImmTOR with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Selecta’s plans to present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and Chardan’s 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, both taking place in New York, New York. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Selecta’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and in other filings that Selecta makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Selecta’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Selecta specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

For media:
Leticia Diaz
Spectrum Science Communications, Inc.
202-587-2517
[email protected]

For investors:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

