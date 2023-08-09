Cost-effectiveness and Environmental Sustainability of Self-cleaning Glass Fueling its Sales Worldwide

Rockville, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global self-cleaning glass market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 194 million by 2033, advancing a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2033.

Self-cleaning glass, as the name suggests, is a form of glass that keeps its surface clear of dirt and pollution. These glasses are created by applying a thin layer of photolytic and hydrophilic substances. A thin film of titanium oxide forms on the surface and begins to react with compounds, breaking down dirt and other pollutants into tiny particles that can be easily wiped off by rainfall or water application.

In contrast to conventional glass, which is hydrophobic, the coating is hydrophilic. As a result, when water is splashed on the glass, it distributes evenly and removes debris. The glass gets easier to clean as a result of the depositing. Glass self-cleaning layers are either hydrophobic or hydrophilic. Both forms of coatings are self-cleaning due to the action of water.

The growing construction industry, which accounts for substantial demand for value-added glass items, and the increasing need for self-cleaning glass in solar panels are driving the self-cleaning glass market. One of the benefits of self-cleaning glass is its low cost. The rapid adoption of renewable energy is contributing to the expansion of the self-cleaning glass industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global self-cleaning glass market is valued at US$ 124 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for self-cleaning glass is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 194 billion by the end of 2033.

The hydrophobic segment is set to progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the projected period.

The hydrophilic segment is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in China is projected to expand at 3.7% CAGR through 2033.

Germany’s self-cleaning glass market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for durable, scratch-resistant, and self-cleaning windows and facades, driven by rapid infrastructure development, is boosting the self-cleaning glass industry. Additionally, growing interest in eco-friendly glass products presents significant opportunities for this market, as self-cleaning glass requires less maintenance compared to standard glass,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Nippon Sheet Glass

ZNG Glass Company Limited

Cardinal Glass Industries

Saint-Gobain

Foshan Qunli Glass Company Limited

PPG Industries, Inc.

Asahi Glass Co

Market Competition

Companies are launching new products with cutting-edge solutions in the market. A key market driver is the increased popularity of self-cleaning glass for applications such as windows, skylight conservatories, and rooftops. Technology releases, acquisitions, and R&D efforts are significant methods for self-cleaning glass market participants.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (NSG) launched toughenable dual-coated glass with self-cleaning, direct sunlight control, and thermal retention capabilities in November 2019 to meet the rising demand for versatile glazing solutions.

Key Segments of Self-cleaning Glass Industry Research Report

By Coating Type: Hydrophobic Hydrophilic

By Application: Residential Construction Solar Panels Non-residential Construction Automotive

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global self-cleaning glass market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on coating type (hydrophobic, hydrophilic) and application (residential construction, solar panels, non-residential construction, automotive), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

