An increase in demand for efficient construction techniques is expected to augment the self-compacting concrete market value during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global self-compacting concrete market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 20.3 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for self-compacting concrete is expected to close at US$ 11.7 billion.

The increasing demand for efficient construction techniques and the rise in the adoption of sustainable and efficient construction practices are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to players in the global self-compacting concrete industry.

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is highly consolidated, with a small number of large-scale self-compacting concrete companies controlling the majority of the market share. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global coffee servers market report:

Sika Limited

MBCC Group

CEMEX S.A.B de C.V

HOLCIM Group

Breedon Group plc

ACC Limited

Tarmac

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Firth

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

Unibeton

Kilsaran

RDC Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd.

Key Developments in the Self-Compacting Concrete Market

Sika Group, a specialty chemicals company, was known for its contributions to concrete technology. They were working on developing SCC solutions that provided superior durability, resistance to aggressive environments, and reduced maintenance costs for infrastructure projects.

a UK-based building materials company, was investing in SCC research for sustainable construction. They were working on SCC formulations that incorporated recycled aggregates and other sustainable materials, aligning with circular economy principles. In October 2021- UltraTech Cement has announced signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd (PRESPL).The MoU is part of UltraTech’s endeavor to decarbonize its operations and aims to significantly scale-up the use of biomass in place of fossil fuels like coal in UltraTech’s manufacturing operations.

The demand for self-compacting concrete has increased due its ability to enhance environmental sustainability, optimize material usage, and improve construction efficiency making it an attractive choice for modern construction projects that prioritize both performance and environmental responsibility.

The growing infrastructure development and modernization in many regions has led to increased demand for construction materials like SCC that can accelerate construction processes while maintaining quality and durability.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the self-compacting concrete market was valued at US$11.0billion

By type, the powder segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on raw material, the cement segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on application, the foundation segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Self-compacting Concrete Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing research and development efforts continue to improve the performance, durability, and sustainability of SCC, making it even more appealing to the construction industry.

Self-compacting Concrete Market- Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the self-compacting concrete market owing to the increasing construction of high-rise buildings, infrastructure projects, and precast concrete applications. The increasing demand for efficient construction methods to meet the burgeoning population in Asia Pacific is also propelling the demand for self-compacting concrete in Asia Pacific.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the self-compacting concrete market owing to the increase in adoption of sustainable construction practices and innovative building technologies The increasingly stringent environmental regulations and a focus on sustainable construction practices in countries like the United Kingdome, Germany drive the demand for self-compacting concrete

Self-compacting Concrete Market – Key Segments

Type

Powder

VMA

Combined

Raw Material

Cement Grade 43 Grade 53

Aggregates

Chemical Admixtures Poly-carboxylated Ether (PCE) Viscosity Modifying Agent (VMA) Air Entraining Agent (AEA) Others

Mineral Admixtures Fly Ash Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Silica Fume Stone Powder Others



Application

Foundation

Bridges

Dams

Columns

Tunnels & Culverts

Earth Retaining Systems

Drilled Shafts

Construction Repair & Retrofitting

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





