Austin, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Self Financial, a credit building platform for consumers with low or no credit, has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 5, 2024, and can be viewed on Forbes’ website.

The America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines best-performing startups as employers through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. Companies considered in the evaluation must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibit a startup structure.

More than 7 million data points were gathered and analyzed. Out of 20,000 companies, only 3,000 qualified for an in-depth analysis based on three criteria:

Employer Reputation: Relevant workplace aspects and search terms are defined and tested (e.g., employee engagement, company/corporate culture, company strategy, …). Algorithm-based text analysis was used to categorize positive, neutral, or negative content. Employee Satisfaction : Topics involved retention, compensation and benefits, workplace flexibility, diversity and inclusivity, etc. Growth : Data regarding website traffic, headcount growth, headcount total, job openings, etc. was analyzed.

“At Self, our employees are fueled by their passion to drive better financial futures for our customers, and it’s their enthusiasm and dedication that makes this company a great place to work,” said Julie Szudarek, CEO of Self Financial. “We’re thrilled to be included in this list of exceptional startup companies.”

About Self Financial

Self Financial is a credit-building platform that works to increase economic inclusion and financial resilience through easy-to-use products that make building credit accessible. Self’s signature Credit Builder Account and secured Self Visa® Credit Card issued by its partner banks are designed to enable people to build credit and savings simultaneously. The company also offers free rent reporting to the three major credit bureaus, and utility payment reporting to TransUnion. Self is also the Official Credit Building App of the San Antonio Spurs. Find it on the Apple App Store (250,000+ reviews and an average 4.9 rating) or Google Play or visit Self.inc for more information.

