Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Self-improvement book offers a guide to help people decide on an appropriate career path for their life

Self-improvement book offers a guide to help people decide on an appropriate career path for their life

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Isai Reddy announces the release of ‘What Should You Do With Your Life?

DURBAN, South Africa, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Choosing a career might seem like a simple matter of what you enjoy doing or what interests you the most. It is not. In fact, this is an extremely simplified assessment of a complex and life-changing decision. The more time you take and the more key variables you consider, the better will be the final outcome, in terms of personal satisfaction and fulfilment,” Isai Reddy states.

 

“What Should You Do With Your Life? Essential information when choosing a career or changing one” (published by Balboa Press) is an open minded, practical and sincere approach to one of the most profound and life changing questions one will ever ask oneself. It guides readers in an honest, unbiased and relevant way through the practical aspects of deciding what path to take on life’s journey. It offers advice on how to block out outside influences and focus on what will suite the individual, taking into consideration their proclivities and strengths.

 

“There are a multitude of career options in today’s world; and many people are confused as to which direction to choose. This book will help them decide which path is most suitable for them,” Reddy says. “We are also experiencing high levels of stress and many stress related diseases, many related to the type of work people do and the demands of their jobs. This book attempts to guide their career choices in a way that will minimize the occurrence of future job related stress.”

 

The publication of “What Should You Do With Your Life? Essential information when choosing a career or changing one” aims to remind readers that first, it is possible to make a good, appropriate career choice; and that the ability to do this is entirely within them.  Secondly, that the process is not as daunting and difficult as it may initially seem. Thirdly, for those who are looking to change careers, there are important points to consider. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/807082-what-should-you-do-with-your-life

 

“What Should You Do With Your Life? Essential information when choosing a career or changing one”

By Isai Reddy

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982251062

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982251079

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982251352

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Isai Reddy is an anatomical pathologist who has excelled throughout her career. She watched herself and other colleagues, despite reaching the pinnacle of their careers, become disillusioned with their jobs. This was primarily because of inappropriate career choices based on scholastic achievement, and the subsequent expectations of family and society. It was also due to changing needs and expectations as life progressed. Reddy believes that this is a common occurrence, with far reaching consequences, that can easily be avoided if one focuses on personality fit, soul choices, lifestyle preferences and other relevant variables before choosing a life path. She believes that this is especially important at this time, due to more high functioning and sensitive energies in younger generations.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Balboa Press
844-682-1282
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.