Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases augmenting growth in global self-injection device market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – As per TMR study, the global self-injection device market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2026.

The past few years have witnessed steady rise in prevalence of different diseases among different population sections. As a result, demand for low-cost products such as self-injection devices has risen, which has fueled market growth. In terms of revenue, the global market size was valued at US$ 3.7 Bn in 2017.

Growth strategies such as new product launches are assisting prominent self-injecting device market players in generating significant revenue and in gaining an edge over other players.

Medmix Drug Delivery, in May 2022, announced the launch of new disposable two-step autoinjector to use for subcutaneous self injection techniques.

Furthermore, in a bid to expand their presence in global market and improve their revenue shares, well-established self-injection market players are collaborating with other players.

Key Findings of Self-Injection Device Market Study

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fueling Growth in Self-injection Device Market: The past few years have witnessed increase in population sections suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, as well as other diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Rising prevalence of these diseases among different population groups is increasing the demand for self-injection devices and augmenting the growth in self-injection device market

Self-injection Device Market-Key Drivers

Increasing demand for home healthcare because of factors such as low treatment cost and improved patient experience is one of the key driving factors of global self-injection device market

Rising demand for wearable injectors could boost growth in overall self-injection device market during the forecast timeline

Self-injection Device Market-Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America is expected to emerge as the dominant region in global self-injection device market during the forecast period. Rising demand for disposable self-injection devices, increasing population groups suffering from chronic disorders such as diabetes and rising demand for biosimilars in countries such as U.S. and Canada are key factors, contributing to demand for self-injection devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in global market between 2018 and 2026. Rising awareness about different chronic diseases and continuously developing healthcare infrastructure facilities in countries such as India and China are anticipated to boost demand in self-injection device market in the region during the forecast timeline

Self-injection Device Market-Key Players

The global self-injection device market is competitive, with the presence of numerous leading players. It is expected that the entry of new players will intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast period.

Leading market players are making huge investments in research and development undertakings to manufacture improved products that would serve consumer requirements.

Some of the prominent players include West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Consort Medical PLC, Insulet Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Co., and SHL Group.

The global self-injection device market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Pen Injectors

Autoinjectors

Wearable Injectors

Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

