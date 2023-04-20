The Market Value of Self-tanning Products is Also Increasing Due to the Expansion of Cosmetics and Personal Care Industries in Various Parts of the World. Growth of the E-commerce Industry, the Popularity of Online Retail Outlets, and the Increasing Use of Vegan, Natural, and Organic Self-tanning Products Are Likely to Drive Industry Growth.

NEWARK, Del, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — By the end of the year 2022, the global self-tanning products market crossed an overall valuation of US$ 1 billion. Further, during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 the worldwide sales of self-tanning products are anticipated to expand at 5.9% CAGR. As per these estimates by FMI, the net worth of the global self-tanning products market value could reach US$ 2,026 million by 2033.

The self-tanning product reduces the risk of skin cancer caused by conventional tanning, which has a significant risk. FMI analyses the growth and investment opportunities for global self-tanning product manufacturers with a special focus on the United States region.

Economic progress in the nations of South America has increased spending on cosmetics which could have a positive impact on the United States market expansion. Tape Tan is a well-known organic skincare product producer in Brazil and has a large selection of self-tanners with natural intensifiers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16986

Key Takeaways from the Self-tanning Products Market Study Report

In terms of value, the United States is predicted to rule the global self-tanning products market throughout the projected period. The presence of some of the leading self-tanning solution producers is expected to retain its dominance through 2033.

Europe holds more than 35% market share, and it is anticipated to continue this dominance over the upcoming years as well. The growing trend of organic or natural ingredients in skin care products is projected to shift the regional market orientation.

In the upcoming years, it is projected that Asia Pacific countries could acquire a notable share of the global self-tanning products market. A high youth population with their increased propensity for beauty items is significantly contributing to the rising demand for self-tanning products.

The Middle East and South Africa self-tanning products market is expected to develop due to a significant rise in tourists.

The online retail segment is the most reliable distribution channel for self-tanning products with a high rate of growth.

Competitive Landscape for the Self-tanning Products Market Players

Bondi Sands, L’Oréal, and St Tropez are some renowned brands that compete in the international market for self-tanning products. These market participants are concentrating on offering high-quality items to satisfy the demand for self-tanning from global consumers.

Development and marketing of specific self-tanning solutions based on regional demand would positively impact market growth. Moreover, they are concentrating on tactics like acquiring regional businesses and expenditures in research and development to expand the self-tanning products business.

Key Players Profiled in the self-tanning products market report are Bondi Sands Pty Ltd, PZ Cussons Plc., Supernova UK Pty Ltd, Epic Etailers LLC, HotHouse Beauty Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Artesian Tan, Beauty By Earth, Charlotte Tilbury, Coco & Eve, James Read, L’Oréal SA Paris, Luna Bronze, St. Tropez, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products, Inc., Isle of Paradise, Pradas Glow, Kao Corporation, Coola LLC., Crown Laboratories, Inc., Avalon Natural Products, Inc., and others.

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16986

Key Segments Covered by Self-tanning Products Industry Survey Report

by Product Type: (Body Tanner, Face Tanner)

by Product Form: (Self-tan Cream & Lotion, Self-tan Gels, Self-tan Spray, Self-tan Oil, Self-tan Serum, Self-tan Mousse, Self-tan Mist, Self-tan Drops, Self-tan Wipes, Other Self-tan Products)

by Skin Type: (Normal Skin, Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Combination Skin, Sensitive Skin, Other Skin Types)

by Skin Tone: (Very Light Tone, Light Tone, Medium Tone, Deep Tone, Very Deep Tone)

by Ingredients: (Conventional or Inorganic, Organic or Natural)

by Application: (Men, Women, Unisex)

by Distribution Channel: (Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Brand Outlets, Online Sales, Others)

by End-user: (Personal Care, Spas & Salons, Beauty Clinics, Others)

by Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, The Middle East and Africa (MEA))

Recent Developments by the Self-tanning Products Industries

It is projected that endorsement by celebrities might promote their product n in turn significantly accelerate market growth. To illustrate, St. Tropez partnered with American model and TV host Ashley Graham in April 2021 to introduce sunless tanning products.

Tess Holiday, the famous plus-size supermodel, teamed up with the celebrity spray self-tanner producer, “Island of Paradise” in July 2019. The company proclaimed this collaboration as an intent to meet consumer demand for skin-glow-enhancing products including sunless tanners.

BONDI Sands Pty Ltd. introduced an eco-friendly, true self-tanner with 100% sustainable packaging in January 2021. Bondi Sands Pure Gradual Tanning Lotion, Pure Self-tanning Sleep Mask, and Pure Self-tanning Drops are among the available products.

According to Health Club Management information, Clarins increased its outreach in Europe by opening new boutique retail locations in May 2021.

Ask For Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16986

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Self-tanning Products Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends (TOC Continued….)

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/self-tanning-products-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product

Bathroom Worktops Market: The bathroom worktops market is poised to grow to a valuation of US$ 84 billion in 2023 and is predicted to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2023 to 2033 and reach US$ 136.83 billion in 2033.

Anti-Fog Lens Market Size: The anti-fog lens market is anticipated to expand to a valuation of US$ 52.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033 to reach US$ 78.64 billion in 2033.

Professional Hair Care Products Market Type: The professional hair care products market is set to flourish its space in the market with a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market holds a value of US$ 23.06 Billion in 2022, while it is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 35.47 Billion.

Over-night Hair Treatment Products Market Value: The over-night hair treatment products market a steady rate of CAGR of 5.3% during the 2022-2032 period.

Herbal Beauty Products Market Forecast: The demand in the herbal beauty products market is anticipated to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market for herbal beauty products may reach US$ 73.0 billion in 2023. The target market nearly holds a 5.9% share in the overall beauty products industry.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube