Blood glucose testing to hold prominent share in self-testing market, owing to high prevalence rate of diabetes. Self-testing kits for testing urine and blood samples to account for greater demand through 2033. The convenience of self-testers is one of the most important factors to drive the market demand for self-testing market

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The self-testing market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 7.89 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to rise to US$ 13.6 billion by 2033, securing a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The following several factors advancing the market growth, including:

1. Self-testing products have become more sophisticated and accurate due to technological advancements. For example, home diagnostic kits now use molecular testing techniques that provide highly accurate results in minutes.

2. Consumers increasingly seek personalized healthcare solutions catering to their needs. Self-testing products allow individuals to take control of their health by providing easy access to diagnostic tests and medical monitoring devices.

3. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer are rising globally. Self-testing products enable individuals to monitor their health and detect potential health problems early on, which can improve treatment outcomes and quality of life.

4. Healthcare costs are rising globally, and self-testing products offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional healthcare services. Self-testing products can help reduce healthcare costs and improve access to healthcare by enabling individuals to monitor their health at home.

5. Self-testing products are highly convenient and accessible, as they can use at home and are easy to carry while traveling. It makes it easier for individuals to monitor their health regularly and stay on top of potential health problems.

Overall, the advancing factors in the market drive the industry’s growth and create new opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. The market is expected to grow with continued technological advancements and increasing demand for personalized healthcare.

How Manufacturers are Developing New Products in the Market

Manufacturers in the self-testing market are constantly innovating new products to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Ways they are innovating new products include:

1. Developing New Testing Technologies: Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create new technologies that provide more accurate and reliable results. For instance, Glucometer, a self-testing diabetes monitor machine that measures blood glucose levels.

2. User-friendly Gadgets: Manufacturers create products that consumers can easily handle and use. For instance, home diagnostic kits with clear instructions and intuitive interfaces that guide users through testing.

3. Expanding Product Lines: Manufacturers are expanding their product lines to include a wider range of self-testing products. For example, they are developing medical monitoring devices that enable individuals to monitor their health conditions at home.

4. Developing Self-testing Platforms: Manufacturers are developing self-testing platforms that provide remote patient monitoring and support. For example, smartphone apps enable individuals to track their health data and receive personalized health recommendations.

5. Enhancing Data Security and Privacy: Manufacturers are enhancing the security and privacy of self-testing products to protect sensitive health information. For use of encryption technologies to secure sensitive data transmission and storage.

Overall, manufacturers are innovating new products by developing new testing technologies, creating user-friendly designs, developing self-testing platforms, and enhancing data security. These innovations drive growth in the market and create new opportunities for manufacturers and other stakeholders.

Key Takeaways:

The self-testing market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 13.6 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 5.6%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The market in the United States is anticipated to dominate the global market through 2033.

Historically, the market captured a valuation of US$ 7.51 billion between 2017 and 2022.

Who is Winning?

The market is a rapidly growing industry with the potential to revolutionize healthcare by empowering individuals to take control of their health monitoring. Key players in this market are strategically shaping the industry by introducing innovative products and technologies and expanding their distribution networks and partnerships.

Here are some examples of how key players are playing a strategic role in the self-testing market:

1. Abbott Laboratories: Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that offers a wide range of diagnostic products, including self-testing devices. Abbott has been expanding its self-testing portfolio by introducing new products that offer accurate and convenient testing for various health conditions, such as diabetes, HIV, and COVID-19. The company has also invested in digital technologies to enhance the user experience and improve data management.

2. Roche Diagnostics: Roche Diagnostics is a leading provider of diagnostic solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. Roche has been actively investing in research and development to bring innovative self-testing products to the market. The company has introduced several self-testing devices for diabetes, blood coagulation, and pregnancy testing. Roche has also been expanding its distribution network to ensure its products are widely available to consumers.

3. Quest Diagnostics: Quest Diagnostics is a leading provider of diagnostic testing services in the United States. Quest has been leveraging its expertise in laboratory testing to develop self-testing products that offer accurate and reliable results. The company has introduced self-testing devices for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and wellness testing for individuals who want to monitor their health status.

4. Siemens Healthineers: Siemens Healthineers is a global provider of medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and healthcare IT solutions. Siemens has been focusing on developing self-testing products that offer accurate and reliable results while being easy to use. The company has introduced self-testing devices for diabetes, thyroid function, and pregnancy testing. Siemens has also invested in digital solutions to enhance the user experience and improve data management.

Key players in the self-testing market play a crucial role in shaping the industry by introducing innovative products, expanding distribution networks, and investing in digital technologies. As the market grows, these players drive the industry forward and empower individuals to control their health monitoring.

Other Prominent Vendors in the Global Market are ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc, Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bionime Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Quidel Corporation, True Diagnostics Inc.

Self-testing Market by Category

By Product Type:

Digital Monitoring Instruments

Self-testing Cassettes

Self-testing Midstream

Self-testing Strips

Self-testing Cups

Self-testing Dip Cards

Self-testing Panels

Others

By Application:

Blood Glucose Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Cancer Testing

Drug Abuse Testing

STD/STI Testing

Cholesterol Testing

HIV Testing

Thyroid Testing

Others

By Sample:

Urine, Blood

Saliva

Stool

Vaginal Swabs

Semen

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Self-testing Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

