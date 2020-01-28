Selligent Marketing Cloud Wins 2020 DMN Award for Best Retail Campaign with Vitacost.com

Selligent Also Named a Finalist for Best Marketing Cloud Company

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Selligent Marketing Cloud , the intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform, today announced that it is the outright winner for Best Retail Campaign in the 2020 DMN Awards for its work with Vitacost.com (a Kroger company) on a recent personalized kinetic email campaign . Selligent is also named a finalist in the Marketing Cloud Company category. All winners will be announced and honored at the 2020 DMN Awards ceremony in New York City on February 20. DMN is a leading online resource for marketing data, strategy and technology.

The Selligent-powered Vitacost campaign was recognized for its successful approach to content-rich marketing leveraging Selligent’s robust, omnichannel marketing platform. The Vitacost marketing team leveraged Selligent to execute, manage and analyze its “Mystery Sale” kinetic email campaign, which directed customers to special landing pages to claim exclusive coupons for use on Vitacost.com. Vitacost created a new high-impact and interactive email campaign that generated immediate ROI and ensured that customers have a consistent and relevant experience.

The campaign’s four-step approach included a friction reduction strategy, personalized content based on universal customer profile data, smart segmentation based on Selligent’s AI capabilities, and precise real-time and engagement tracking to gauge how well content resonated with Vitacost.com’s target customers. The campaign delivered incredible results:

53 percent increase in click-to-open rates

33 percent lower unsubscribe rates compared to prior Mystery Sale campaigns

31 percent increase in revenue per email

“This campaign set a new benchmark of success for our team and proved that our business can thrive on a strategic and intelligent approach to digital marketing,” said Jennifer Palerino, head of marketing, digital at Kroger/Vitacost.com. “Our 2019 mystery sale campaign connected customers with our brand in a unique way and gave us more effective ways to engage and deliver what our customers want most from Vitacost.com. We’re thrilled that DMN has recognized this campaign as an industry stand-out and we’re excited to continue our success with Selligent as our technology partner.”

Now in its sixth year, the DMN Awards have honored some of the biggest names in the agency and marketing technology worlds. The finalists and winners are determined based on rankings given by a panel of independent judges . Awards are presented to outstanding campaigns of the previous year, cutting edge marketing technology companies, marketing technology executive of the year and marketer of the year.

“Working closely with Vitacost to understand their priorities and challenges enabled us to help execute on a strategy that brings the most value to their customers, regardless of whether they’re new or a brand loyalist,” said Niki Hall, CMO at Selligent. “The campaign results speak for itself. We’re honored that DMN has acknowledged the powerful capabilities of Selligent’s platform by awarding the campaign’s thoughtful approach to delivering relevant, personalized content to Vitacost.com customers.”

This honor marks the latest recognition for Selligent’s powerful marketing technology platform and its leadership, with recent nods from leading market intelligence organizations G2 (“Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Automation”) , MarTech Breakthrough (“Best Overall Marketing Automation Company ”) and the Stevie Awards (Women in Business) for CMO Niki Hall. Selligent was also named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q4 2019” , and was recognized as a “Hot Vendor” in Customer Experience by Aragon Research .

For information about the 2020 DMN Awards and ceremony at the Dream Midtown Hotel in New York City, visit https://www.dmnawards.com/ .

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious marketers to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a global network of partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com or connect with the team on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About Vitacost

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com . Vitacost.com features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

