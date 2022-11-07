LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sema4 Holdings Corp. (“Sema4” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMFR, SMFRW) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Sema4 investors that purchased shares between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022 are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) that the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Sema4’s financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

