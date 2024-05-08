New Solution Enables Easy Data Monetization Through Onboarding, Modeling and Distribution Services

CHICAGO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Semasio , the leading provider of contextual targeting solutions combined with progressive audience data, announced today the launch of Factory, which enables any company with first-party or third-party data to monetize customer data through Semasio’s robust platform to onboard, model and distribute audiences or contextual segments. The company announced the launch of Factory alongside a partnership with data provider Reklaim.

Semasio is the only solution that gives data owners the option to combine user targeting, semantic audiences and contextual extension to deliver a truly future-proofed model for driving advertising performance. With Factory, advertisers and data companies like Reklaim can take any customer data set and make it actionable within the programmatic ecosystem using Semasio’s best-in-class technology.

As the industry grapples with the timing and phasing out of third-party cookies, the need to forge new connections has led to an intense focus on first-party data and identity. Reklaim’s direct relationship with consumers provides advertisers with powerful audiences to identify and target in a more privacy-friendly way.

“By collaborating with the Semasio Factory, we’re driving the advertising industry to focus on combining performance and privacy in a single solution,” said Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Reklaim. “Privacy is no longer an afterthought. Cookie and signal loss, coupled with stricter rules for explicit opt-in, are leading brands to seek new partners to navigate these challenges. We’re thrilled to have the Semasio Factory as one of our key partners in this mission.”

Semasio’s Factory combines the ability to seamlessly onboard data across a number of available identifiers, to leverage that data for semantic audience or contextual segment modeling and to distribute it for use by advertisers in available platforms. With the ability to monetize data from a variety of sources, Semasio enables any company with high-performance audiences or first-party data to drive revenue even in a post-cookie environment.

“The future of targeting sits at the crossroads of audience and AI-powered context. Semasio’s approach is driving increased marketplace adoption by providing advertisers with a real model for post-cookie targeting and monetization,” said Steve Katelman, Head of Strategic Relationships at Semasio. “Our domain expertise and scalable capabilities combine advanced audience targeting with a true understanding of the contextual environment, and with Factory we’re giving companies of every description the opportunity to get the most value out of any customer data set.”

About Semasio

Semasio is on a mission to power performance-driven advertising solutions for a privacy-first world. With expertise that lies at the intersection of data, semantic technology, AI and real-time programmatic targeting, we deliver a suite of solutions that enables marketers to effectively reach consumers now and in the future. Operating across 50 countries and delivering contextual targeting in over 30 languages, our capabilities have earned the trust of a diverse and global client base, including Fortune 500 companies, agencies, emerging brands and data partners. Learn more at semasio.com

About Reklaim

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold for years without the consumer’s explicit consent. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account through which, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data or protect it via a suite of privacy tools. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com .

