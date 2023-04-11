Dan Green Appointed as CRO to Drive Growth In Highly-Regulated Markets

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Semcasting , the pioneer in cookieless targeting and identity graph solutions, today announced the appointment of three strategic executive hires. Dan Green has joined as chief revenue officer (CRO), Justin Thompson as general manager of identity and healthcare services and Ryan Calabrese as vice president of business development – healthcare, pharma and financial services.

According to Insider Intelligence , the identity resolution market is expected to be a $10 billion industry in the United States in 2023. By expanding its executive team, Semcasting will seize on the opportunity in this new digital media ecosystem with AudienceDesigner by Semcasting (ADS) . ADS is its self-serve, cookieless first- and third-party audience building platform that offers marketers full transparency, 85-93% average match rates and same-day time-to-market.

Prior to joining Semcasting, Green served as SVP Sales/Commercial Director, Americas, at Adform, a partner of Semcasting and a major independent full-stack technology platform working with international brands like BMW and Vodafone. With extensive experience scaling high-performance sales teams in the digital media and ad tech space, he joins Semcasting as the company’s first CRO. He will be instrumental in leading Semcasting’s growing sales team and the next phase of growth for the company.

Green said, “During my career in the ad tech industry, I have seen the ups and downs that the industry has undergone and the impact those changes have had on the landscape. Semcasting has a unique solution that allows brands to reach customers at scale in a privacy-centric, cost-effective manner. I am excited to join this team and help brands benefit from our audience and identity solutions that put the advertiser back in control.”

Thompson has more than 20 years of experience working at data and marketing technology companies including Acxiom, LiveRamp and Decile. Thompson will support healthcare and pharma clients and drive increased adoption of Semcasting’s suite of products that support data onboarding, audience enhancement as well as platform independent measurement and attribution.

Calabrese has extensive experience working hand-in-hand with brands in sales leadership and customer success roles within the ad tech industry with previous roles at Adform and Fifty. Ryan will work closely with media activation teams within Semcasting’s brand and agency counterparts to execute successful campaigns and proof of concept strategies in the highly-regulated markets of healthcare, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

Ray Kingman, CEO and founder of Semcasting said, “Identity resolution in digital advertising seems to get more frustrating everyday. Between the lack of transparency, performance delays and hidden expenses, productivity can be a challenge. We are re-imagining identity resolution to solve these challenges and give brands back control of their data and their customer’s digital identity. I am confident that Dan, Justin and Ryan will be key assets to our team and that mission.”

About Semcasting

Semcasting offers end-to-end, privacy-safe data solutions including identity resolution, audience design and attribution. The company pioneered cookieless targeting and first-party data onboarding with its patented constellation multi-touch identity resolution approach and Smart Zones technology. This method is not dependent on a proprietary common identifier or a single match type, but instead dynamically spans multiple online and offline identifiers in real-time.

With a team of subject matter experts, Semcasting provides its brand and agency clients with industry-specific data expertise and solutions. Its self-serve platform AudienceDesigner by Semcasting (ADS) empowers marketers to maximize reach with control and transparency.

Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.semcasting.com/ .