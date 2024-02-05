RTVM Optimizes Targeting with Real-Time Insight into Exactly Who Was Reached and Who Was Not Across Platforms

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Semcasting , a leader in cookieless targeting and digital identity solutions, today launched Real-Time Voter Measurement (RTVM) , a new voter transparency feature in AudienceDesigner (ADS) . With RTVM, for the first time in digital political campaigns, candidates and their agencies have complete transparency across platforms into which voters they have reached, who they have not reached, and what messages have been delivered in one holistic view.

RTVM is able to re-identify the recipient of an impression from the original audience as it happens, automatically creating a child segment of the original audience in ADS. This child segment can be profiled, versioned, deployed with new creative and even downloaded as a postal list. RTVM empowers more impactful voter communication by providing more transparency and campaign optimization across the voter funnel with message sequencing, cross-platform activations and real-time measurement.

Unlike other voter onboarding options, ADS is not limited by singular universal ID types or cookies with spotty or incomplete reach. The platform utilizes a constellation of match keys ranging from postal addresses, devices, hashed emails to over thirty-five social, display and connected TV (CTV) media platform IDs that cross-reference to registered voters. ADS averages over 90% onboarding match rates to all voter registration list sources.

With ADS, political advertisers’ target audience segments can be deployed in minutes or the same day across multiple platforms (digital display, CTV, FAST, social and more) at the same time. In order to respond to rapidly changing news cycles, time-to-market remains an important value proposition of ADS.

ADS with its RTVM feature within the platform is designed to support one-to-one communications with the voter where messaging can be leveraged throughout all stages of a campaign – fundraising, persuasion and get-out-the-vote (GOTV).

Ray Kingman, CEO and founder of Semcasting, said, “2024 is lining up to be one of the most consequential elections of our time and more efficient voter communications strategies are essential for positively impacting fundraising, persuasion and GOTV. For the first time ever with RTVM and ADS, political marketers can deliver more impactful messaging sequences at the audience level and verify proof of engagement on a one-to-one basis with each voter. Our solutions elevate voter communications as the primary metric for digital campaign planning and optimization throughout the election process.”

Semcasting has a legacy of proven expertise in political digital marketing since 2016 , identity and targeting technology supported by eight patents and unwavering privacy compliance .

To learn more about Semcasting and its digital political solutions including RTVM visit: https://www.semcasting.com/politics .

About Semcasting

Semcasting offers end-to-end, privacy-safe data solutions including identity resolution, audience design and attribution. The company pioneered cookieless targeting and first-party data onboarding with its patented constellation multi-touch identity resolution approach and Smart Zones technology. This method is not dependent on a proprietary common identifier or a single match type, but instead dynamically spans multiple online and offline identifiers in real-time.

With a team of subject matter experts, Semcasting provides its brand and agency clients with industry-specific data expertise and solutions. Its self-serve platform AudienceDesigner by Semcasting (ADS) empowers marketers to maximize reach with control and transparency.

Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.semcasting.com/ .