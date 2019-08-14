Semcasting Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that Semcasting , creators of the patented IP targeting technology Smart Zones®, is ranked No. 2680 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Semcasting’s revenue grew 145% from 2015 to 2018 to secure its spot on the list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Semcasting’s patented audience matching and attribution technology empowers marketers to onboard offline first-party data online, create new prospect audiences, identify qualified leads and monitor audience performance. The data-as-a-service company provides specialized subject matter expertise to deliver customized solutions for clients across healthcare, retail, travel, home services, financial, political and B2B industries. As regulatory and technical challenges to third-party cookies continue to grow, Semcasting’s average 85% first-party match rates allow advertisers to enjoy greater accuracy and transparency with audience targeting.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the need for Semcasting’s solutions as well as the commitment our team members have shown to their customers,” said Ray Kingman, CEO and co-founder of Semcasting. “Restructuring the company in 2017 to create vertical-specific teams allows us to bring a deeper understanding of audience context to each given sector. We are able to better serve the specific needs of our clients which has helped fuel Semcasting’s overall growth.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But, what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Semcasting

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation Universal Data Exchange for advertising, marketing and CRM related digital targeting. Our patented Smart Zones IP Targeting platform onboards a wide-array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100 percent reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, MA.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.