Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

Stockholm, December 7, 2017 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30) which will become effective with the market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

There will be no additions to the portfolio. Lundin Petroleum AB (LUPE) will be moving out of the portfolio.[1]

The OMXS30 Index is Nasdaq Stockholm’s leading share index composed of the 30 most traded stocks on Nasdaq Stockholm and dates back to September 1986. The index is designed to track the Swedish stock market and act as the underlying benchmark for financial products such as options, futures, exchange- traded funds and mutual funds. OMXS30 is re-ranked semi-annually in January and July.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index constituents effective January 2, 2018 are:

ABB Ltd Kinnevik AB ser. B
Alfa Laval AB Nordea Bank AB
ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Sandvik AB
AstraZeneca PLC Securitas AB ser. B
Atlas Copco AB ser. A Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A
Atlas Copco AB ser. B Skanska AB ser. B
Autoliv Inc. SDB SKF, AB ser. B
Boliden AB SSAB AB ser. A
Electrolux, AB ser. B Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. B
Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A
Essity B AB Swedbank AB ser A
Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B Swedish Match AB
Getinge AB ser. B Tele2 AB ser. B
Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser. B Telia Company AB (publ)
Investor AB ser. B Volvo, AB ser. B

 

[1] The exclusion of one company is explained by Essity AB ser. B being added to the OMXS30 Index on June 12 2017, as a result of spin-off from Svenska Cellulosa AB. The OMXS30 Index thus had 31 constituents between June and December 2017.

 

