Stockholm, December 7, 2017 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30) which will become effective with the market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

There will be no additions to the portfolio. Lundin Petroleum AB (LUPE) will be moving out of the portfolio.[1]

The OMXS30 Index is Nasdaq Stockholm’s leading share index composed of the 30 most traded stocks on Nasdaq Stockholm and dates back to September 1986. The index is designed to track the Swedish stock market and act as the underlying benchmark for financial products such as options, futures, exchange- traded funds and mutual funds. OMXS30 is re-ranked semi-annually in January and July.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index constituents effective January 2, 2018 are:

ABB Ltd Kinnevik AB ser. B Alfa Laval AB Nordea Bank AB ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Sandvik AB AstraZeneca PLC Securitas AB ser. B Atlas Copco AB ser. A Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A Atlas Copco AB ser. B Skanska AB ser. B Autoliv Inc. SDB SKF, AB ser. B Boliden AB SSAB AB ser. A Electrolux, AB ser. B Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. B Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A Essity B AB Swedbank AB ser A Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B Swedish Match AB Getinge AB ser. B Tele2 AB ser. B Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser. B Telia Company AB (publ) Investor AB ser. B Volvo, AB ser. B

[1] The exclusion of one company is explained by Essity AB ser. B being added to the OMXS30 Index on June 12 2017, as a result of spin-off from Svenska Cellulosa AB. The OMXS30 Index thus had 31 constituents between June and December 2017.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq’s annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.