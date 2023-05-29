Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market growth driven by Increasing focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology

New York, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) titled “Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2032,” the Semiconductor capital equipment market is projected to grow at a rate of 8.69% between 2023 and 2032. The market size is expected to reach around USD 162 billion by the end of 2032

The worldwide semiconductor capital equipment market is currently witnessing unprecedented growth and opportunity. Semiconductor capital equipment is used in semiconductor manufacturing processes for two reasons: first, to design or manufacture semiconductor products such as computer chips and other electronic components; and second, to test and evaluate freshly made components. Sales of semiconductor capital equipment have expanded significantly as a result of rising demand for more sophisticated devices, like as computers, and have become increasingly vital as these components become more essential for gadgets. Because the global semiconductor capital equipment business is extremely profitable, several competitors are now actively involved in the market, and competition is growing increasingly fierce.

Rapid technical innovation, rising demand for improved quality and manufacturing efficiency, and a growing emphasis on cost optimisation characterise the semiconductor capital equipment market. As manufacturers seek to maximise the return on their equipment expenditures, the industry is moving towards smaller and more efficient chip designs. As a result, demand for advanced tools such as wafer manufacturing lithography systems is likely to rise.

Semiconductor capital equipment makers are concentrating on the development of novel wafer fabrication tools as well as multi-functional tools that enable integrated wafer-level processing. Companies are concentrating their efforts on increasing production rates and decreasing production cycle times by building highly efficient and automated technologies. Furthermore, market participants are creating software solutions and services connected to the semiconductor capital equipment industry, such as automatic error detection, process control, multi-step inspection, and so on, to assist manufacturers in improving their production efficiency.

Scope of the Report – Semiconductor capital equipment market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 162 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.69% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for greater quality and production efficiency, and an increasing focus on cost optimization Key Market Dynamics Demand for advanced tools such as lithography systems for wafer fabrication is expected to increase.

Semiconductor capital equipment market USP Covered:

The rise of Internet of Things technology is projected to have an impact on the semiconductor capital equipment market. IoT technology is being used in a wide range of industries, including healthcare, home automation, energy, and industrial automation. This enables remote monitoring and control of semiconductor capital equipment from distant places. This allows for more accurate maintenance, higher product quality, and a shorter response time to production outages.

Aside from this, one of the most significant trends in the semiconductor capital equipment industry is the advancement of AI and quantum computing. To satisfy the demands of AI and quantum computing, manufacturers are developing general-purpose equipment and hardware.

Segment Insights

The global semiconductor capital equipment market is divided into three sections based on application: wafer fabrication, assembly and test, and monitoring and inspection. Because the production of semiconductor chips necessitates highly specialised equipment such as photolithography systems and wafer steppers, the wafer fabrication category has the biggest market share.

The global semiconductor capital equipment market is divided into several product categories, including lithography systems, wafer steppers, deposition systems, etching systems, inspection systems, and others. Because sophisticated lithography techniques are needed for advanced chip designs, the lithography systems category has the biggest market share and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the globe make up the worldwide semiconductor capital equipment market. Asia-Pacific has the biggest market share and is predicted to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of semiconductor production facilities being established in the area. The second-largest regional market is North America.

Because of the presence of leading competitors like as Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., ASML Holding NV, Lam Research Corporation, KLA Corporation, and others, the semiconductor capital equipment industry is very competitive. To keep ahead of the competition, these players are always spending in research and development.

Because of the existence of huge firms, the Semiconductor capital equipment market is highly competitive, and there are several small enterprises rising in the field. Companies are concentrating on cost reduction, features, and technical developments to differentiate their products from competition. To acquire market share, companies are increasingly focusing on smart mergers & acquisitions and alliances.

