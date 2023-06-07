Increase in the demand for semiconductors in various industries and advancement in technologies are manufacturing and thus, contributing to market expansion

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global semiconductor ICP-MS system market stood at US$ 170 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 256.7 million in 2031. Global semiconductor ICP-MS devices industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2031.

Technological advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, such as shrinking feature sizes, usage of new materials and structures, accurate process control, and defect analysis, are driving the semiconductor ICP-MS system market demand.

Rapid growth in population and a rise in household disposable income leading to increased urbanization contributes to the enormous demand for fundamental and cutting-edge consumer electronics products, for example, effective and suitable operation, Integrated Circuit (IC) chips are found in various electronic gadgets, including cellphones, and washing machines. Such points lead to the growth in customer demand for cutting-edge devices and promote the market’s expansion with several top consumer electronics companies like Apple, Huawei, etc. investing heavily in the development of new products.

ICP-MS system for semiconductor analysis is said to play an important role in meeting the evolved needs of the semiconductor industry by supporting its growth, and by with provision of necessary capabilities for quality control, optimization, and yield improvement.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 170.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 256.7 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation By Offering, By Technology, By Measurement Range, By Deployment, By Installation, By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Agilent Technologies Inc., Analytik Jena GmbH, Applied Spectra, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group, Inc., Skyray Instruments USA, Inc., Teledyne CETAC Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Nu Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global Semiconductor ICP–MS System Market: Growth Drivers

Stringent quality and safety regulations in the semiconductor industry tend to drive the demand for semiconductor ICP-MS systems where such regulations are required for accuracy in the analysis and tracing of elements at low concentrations and hazardous substances in the case of semiconductor materials and manufacturing process. Such systems have administered the necessary capabilities to ensure consent with the regulations that enable the semiconductors for meeting demanding quality and safety measures enhancing the reliability of the products and thus, maintaining a safe working environment.

Rise of semiconductors soaring constantly in various industries including consumer electronics or automation which impacts the need for semiconductor ICP-MS for control of quality and optimization of processes.

The Upliftment of the semiconductor industry raises the demand for high-demand products which is especially present in the production and integration of chips and microchips. Emergence in technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, etc have created a strong demand in the market for ICP-MS instruments, consumers, and durables.

Global Semiconductor ICP–MS System Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is said to contribute a dominant position in the industry during the forecasted time period that leads to an increase in the production of analytical instruments that helps in the enlargement of market development.

Semiconductor ICP-MS system market size in North America is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the rise in demand for scientific instruments in the region, especially in the U.S. The U.S. is home to several prominent manufacturers of analytical instruments, and numerous leading research institutions and industries utilize ICP-MS technology.

Global Semiconductor ICP–MS System Market: Key Players

Covalent Metrology collaborated with Teledyne Photon Machines, a part of Teledyne CETAC Technologies, to offer advanced analytical chemistry capabilities. Covalent Metrology is a leading analytical services laboratory and platform in Sunnyvale, California, U.S. These two companies, together, installed a new Iridia Laser Ablation System for solid sample element spectroscopy.

Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the release of its new ICP-MS instrument, i.e. Agilent 7850 ICP-MS System. This instrument offers smart software features to improve the ICP-MS analysis workflow.

Global Semiconductor ICP–MS System Market: Segmentation

By Offering Hardware ICP MS System Detector Spray Chamber Peristaltic Pump Torch Nebulizer Auto Sampler High Matrix Introduction (HMI) ICP / MS Cone others Software Services

By Technology Quadrupole-based ICP-MS Single Quadrupole ICP-MS Triple Quadrupole ICP-MS Multicollector ICP-MS High Resolution ICP-MS

By Measurement Range PPB PPT PPQ

By Deployment Benchtop Floor-standing

By Installation Laboratory Installation Process Installation

By Application Wafer Analysis Slurry Analysis Process Chemical Analysis Organic Chemical Analysis Metal and Semi-metal Analysis Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

