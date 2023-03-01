According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, during the time period predicted, Asia-Pacific is likely to have the biggest share of the global market.

Farmington, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Semiconductor IP Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.58 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.95 Billion In 2022 To USD 8.53 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 8.1% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been frightening and has never happened before. In all areas, the demand for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) is stronger than expected compared to before the pandemic. Our study shows that the global market grew 6.9% from 2019 to 2020.

The report talks about a wide range of design IP solutions and goods from companies like Arm Limited, Synopsys Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., and others. These players offer Interface IP, Denali Memory Interface, and Storage IP, all of which support a wide range of industry standards for making processors and smart devices. Also, the Renesas IP solutions firm gives a wide range of IP solutions for different microcontroller units (MCUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) products. IP for central processing units, IP for processors, IP for memory, IP for interfaces, IP for timers, IP for memory, and IP for analogue are some of these IP options. Renesas gives its users access to silicon-based IP solutions that are high-quality and high-performance.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022 , Faraday Technology Corporation launched Soteria’s advanced secure IP subsystem. This solution provides a custom SoC design that enables hardware security for a wide range of IoT applications. Faraday Technology Corporation provides several security solutions, including IP Security System software solutions for secure SoC development.

In June 2021, Sondrel launched Quad Channel, an IP platform with ISO-26262 applications. This IP reference platform is designed to simplify and design semiconductor components.

Segment Overview

Design IP Insights

Based on Design IP, the Global Semiconductor IP Market Analysis is split into four parts: Interface IP, Memory IP, Processor IP, and Others. Processor IP had the biggest share of the market and is projected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 6.88%, over the next five years. This market can be used to make things like smart phones and apps, cars, computers, and parts for computers. By Design IP section, it is expected that the processor chip section will have the biggest share of the semiconductor IP market. Intellectual property (IP) from processors can be used in many ways in both expensive consumer gadgets and expensive cars. These are used in the car industry for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems. How many processors are used in consumer products is one of the most important things for the growth of the processor IPs market.

IP Source Insights

Based on the source of the IP, the market is divided into Licensing and Royalty. In 2020, royalties made up the biggest part of the market, and over the next five years, they are projected to grow at the fastest rate (a CAGR of 6.60%). During the time period predicted, this group will grow in a way that will be good for business. This is because technology is changing so that companies can choose how many goods to make and pay a royalty for only those products. The royalty sourcing model is becoming more and more popular in the semiconductor business because designers want to keep their up-front costs as low as possible. For every chip it makes, the business that makes chips will have to pay a royalty. The biggest part of the market is likely to be royalties for a long time. In the coming years, the market is likely to grow quickly because there will be more demand for intellectual property (IP) related to semiconductors. This is because more people want system-on-chip (SoC) systems that are up-to-date. The world Semiconductor IP Market has a lot to offer the semiconductor business.

End-User Insights

Based on the end user, the Global Semiconductor IP Market is split into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, and Other. Consumer Electronics had the biggest market share and is projected to grow the fastest over the next few years, at a CAGR of 6.88%. The car market was the second biggest in 2020. With a CAGR of 6.93%, it is projected to grow the fastest. The rise of the Semiconductor IP Market is likely to be driven by the development of multicore technology for the consumer electronics industry, the growing demand for modern System-on-Chip (SoC) designs, and the reduction of the constantly rising costs and spending on chip design. The Semiconductor IP Market is also expected to grow because more people use connected devices in their daily lives, the healthcare business is buying more electronics because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and more people are using teleconference tools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Outlook:

During the time period predicted, Asia-Pacific is likely to have the biggest share of the global market. This is because big companies are spending more money in this area to make gadgets. In May 2022, for example, Samsung Group planned to spend about USD 489 billion in the Asia-Pacific region over the next five years to create semiconductors and biologics.

The fact that there are companies that make electronic devices and that the Asia-Pacific area is exporting more and more electronic parts also helps the market grow. The Invest Asean Organization says that the consumer electronics business made up about half of the exports from most Asia-Pacific countries like China, India, and Japan.

North America is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the time frame of the forecast. This is because more people are using digital technology and 5G technology is being made. Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) says that in 2020, about 38.9% of all money spent in the electronics business around the world will come from North America.

Europe should grow at a moderate CAGR because more and more people want gadgets that can connect to the internet. The Broadband Forum says that by 2023, the market value of connected gadgets for homes in Europe will reach about USD 157 billion. Most of this growth is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is caused by how fast digital gadgets are being used.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 8.53 Billion By Design IP Interface IP, Memory IP, Processor IP, Others By IP Source Licensing, Royalty, Others By End-user Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Others By Companies Arm Holdings Ltd (U.K.), Synopsys Inc. (U.S.), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Imagination Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Ceva Inc. (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Rambus Inc. (U.S.), eMemory Technology, Inc (Taiwan), Silicon Storage Technology, Inc (U.S.), VeriSilicon Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (China) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

The market is growing because more and more people are using wireless devices.

The market is rising because more and more devices are using wireless technology and the top players are spending more money to make more advanced wireless products. By 2020, the U.S. will have spent around USD 600 billion on wireless technologies, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This is because more and more people are using 5G and wireless gadgets. Also, the biggest players in the market are putting money into creating wireless technology products all over the world to meet consumer needs. For example, Apple, Inc. spent about USD 1.2 billion in March 2021 to create wireless technology in Munich, Germany. The company hoped to make 5G wireless technologies for the future by making hardware and software that worked well together.

Driving Factors:

Demand for high-tech consumer electronics is driving market growth.

The global market for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) is rising because more people all over the world are buying and making high-tech consumer electronics. The Center for National Interest Organization says the world market for consumer electronics will be worth about USD 683 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 881.7 billion by 2025. By 2021, the world will have moved about 4.4 billion units of consumer electronics, which is 2.7% more than in 2020.

Restraining Factors:

Changes in technology and growing concerns about IP theft in business slow the growth of the market.

Especially in the area of electronics, technology is always changing. The semiconductor business can only make so much with the materials it already has, and Moore’s law is becoming a bigger and bigger problem. Moore’s law is used to look at past patterns and predict what will happen in the future. It helps people make the connection between what they know and what the market wants.

The electronics business has a problem with IP theft from different vendors. In July 2022, a business that makes electronic parts called Tower Semiconductor (TS) was accused of stealing semiconductor IP. The chip company IQE Ltd. filed the IP theft case in the U.S. Central District Central Court of California. The IQE is based in Cardiff, and it says that its claims are supported by “significant evidence.”

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Arm Holdings Ltd (U.K.), Synopsys Inc. (U.S.), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Imagination Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Ceva Inc. (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Rambus Inc. (U.S.), eMemory Technology, Inc (Taiwan), Silicon Storage Technology, Inc (U.S.), VeriSilicon Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

By Design IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Processor IP

Others

By IP Source

Licensing

Royalty

Others

By End-user

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

