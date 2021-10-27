Semiconductor IP Market size worth $ 7,416.58 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Growing demand for connected devices and modern SOC design coupled with modification and continuously rising chip design cost and expenditure have been driving the growth of the Semiconductor IP Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Semiconductor IP Market ” By Design IP (Processor IP, Memory IP, Interface IP), By IP Source (Royalty and Licensing), By Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecom), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Semiconductor IP Market size was valued at USD 4,906.33 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7,416.58 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Semiconductor IP Market Overview

The growing adoption of connected devices for everyday use is the key driving factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global semiconductor IP market. The upsurge in the demand for electronics from the healthcare industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising need for teleconference instruments amid the COVID-19 outbreak is further estimated to augment the growth of the semiconductor IP market. The connected devices are connected to other devices or networks via many communication protocols, such as Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. The rising demand for consumer electronics especially in developing countries such as India, China, and more has created the opportunity for market growth. Different types of consumer electronics include smartphones & tablets, cameras & camcorders, TVs, home appliances, audio or video equipment, laptops, desktops, wearable electronics, gaming consoles and accessories, and many more. The growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market is expected to surge the adoption of these devices owing to the robust technological advancements and rising demand for high-speed broadband connectivity.

Moreover, the costs for the design and development of semiconductor IP are getting increasingly complex and expensive. This is because semiconductor IP vendors need to invest additional time and money to develop complex algorithms for addressing the growing needs of customers. IP thefts, counterfeits, and conflicts; the impact of these problems has increased over the past few years. These are the major problems faced by the semiconductor IP market. The shadow semiconductor supply chain is another big aspect that generates serious issues and results in IP robberies, conflicts, piracy, and counterfeits. IP counterfeiting, particularly including the development of counterfeit components and system-level designs of IP cores, is the main economic challenge to current business models followed worldwide that might restrict the market growth.

The major players in the market are Synopsys, Cadence, Arm Holdings, CEVA Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Semiconductor IP Market On the basis of IP Source, Design IP, End-user, and Geography.

Semiconductor IP Market, By Design IP Interface IP Memory IP Processor IP Others



Semiconductor IP Market, By IP Source Licensing Royalty



Semiconductor IP Market, By End User Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Telecom Aerospace & Defense Other



Semiconductor IP Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



