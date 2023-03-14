According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the biggest market for semiconductor equipment because China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the biggest countries that make semiconductors.

Farmington, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Semiconductor Machinery Market Size Will Grow From USD 155.93 Billion In 2022 To $170.51 Billion In 2023. It Is Expected To Grow From USD 234.73 Billion In 2030 at a CAGR Of 8.3%. The market for equipment used to make semiconductors is expected to grow along with the demand for consumer electronics. The semiconductor industry is growing because people who make consumer electronics, medical devices, and sensor systems need more and more semiconductor chips. Some of the main things that have led to the growth of consumer electronics in recent years are a growing middle class, changing lifestyle tastes, and a growing desire to use smart electronic devices. This means that the market for equipment used to make semiconductors will grow quickly over the next few years. During the forecast period, new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), connected devices, ultra-high definition (UHD) TVs, automotive automation, and hybrid laptops will continue to drive demand for semiconductor wafers. Analysts say that the demand for semiconductor wafers will go up a lot over the next few years, especially in the industrial and automotive sectors. As was already said, the growth rate of smartphones and tablets is growing quickly, which is helping the growth rate of the industry that makes semiconductors.

Fine dust particles, on the other hand, affect the whole process of making and making semiconductors, so a clean environment and clean equipment must be used. Production flaws can also cause supply delays and more losses in the form of order cancellations and customers switching to other suppliers. Since there are many patterns on a chip this small, the complexity of the patterns goes up. To send accurate data to the chip, you need a high level of precision. Due to the need to make semiconductor devices smaller and denser, wafers are getting more complicated and lithography wavelengths are getting shorter. As node sizes get smaller, photomasks and wafers get more complicated, so new equipment has to be bought to make semiconductors. All of these things stop the market for equipment used to make semiconductors from growing.

Industry Developments:

In July 2019, Applied Materials, Inc., a US-based company providing equipment, services and software for manufacturing semiconductor chips for electronics, flat panel displays for computers, smartphones, televisions and solar products, acquired Kokusai Electric Corporation. $2.2 billion.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Increasing demand for electronic products like smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics is driving the growth of the semiconductor machinery market. The semiconductor industry is an important part of making electronic products, and it is expected that the demand for these products will grow in the coming years.

Technology changes that make it easier to make semiconductors: The need for more efficient and advanced equipment to make semiconductors is being driven by the growth of new and advanced technologies like 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The market for semiconductor equipment is likely to grow as a result.

More and more cars and factories are using chips made of semiconductors. The increasing use of semiconductor chips in the automotive and industrial sectors is expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor machinery market. This is because more complex and advanced semiconductors are needed in these fields in order to use more advanced electronics.

Restraint:

High cost of semiconductor equipment: The high cost of semiconductor equipment can make it hard for small and medium-sized businesses to start up, which could slow the growth of the market.

Problems in the supply chain: The semiconductor industry depends a lot on complex global supply chains, which can be disrupted by things like geopolitical tensions or natural disasters. This can slow down or stop the supply of equipment for making semiconductors.

Opportunities:

Emerging Applications: New ways to use semiconductor technology, like self-driving cars and virtual reality, are likely to open up new markets for semiconductor equipment.

Asia-Pacific region: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a big market for semiconductor equipment because there are a lot of big semiconductor companies there and the demand for electronics is growing.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the biggest market for semiconductor equipment because China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the biggest countries that make semiconductors. A rise in the demand for electronic products is also happening in the region, which is expected to help the semiconductor industry grow and, in turn, increase the demand for semiconductor machinery.

North America is another important market for semiconductor equipment because it is home to many large semiconductor companies. A rise in the demand for high-tech electronic products is also happening in the region, which is likely to boost the growth of the semiconductor industry and the demand for semiconductor machinery.

Since many big semiconductor companies are based in countries like Germany and France, the market for semiconductor machinery is also expected to grow a lot in Europe. A rise in the demand for electronic products is also happening in the region, which is likely to help the semiconductor industry and the demand for semiconductor machinery grow.

The market for semiconductor machinery is expected to grow a lot in the rest of the world. This is because more people want to buy electronic products and more people want to make semiconductors. This includes places like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Also, the number of places that can make semiconductors is expected to grow in these areas, which is likely to drive the demand for semiconductor machinery.

