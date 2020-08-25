Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market growth predicted at over 6% through 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America semiconductor manufacturing equipment market garnered over 10% revenue share in 2019 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

According to latest report “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Product (Front-end Equipment [Lithography, Polishing & Grinding, Water Surface Conditioning Equipment], Back-end Equipment [Wafer Manufacturing Equipment, Assembly & Packaging Equipment, Test Equipment]), Dimension (2D, 2.5D, 3D), Supply Chain Process (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test, Integrated Device Manufacturer, Foundry), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of semiconductor manufacturing equipment will cross $80 billion by 2026.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and IoT, in semiconductor manufacturing equipment will propel their adoption in fabrication facilities. The companies operating software technologies are inclined toward the development of advanced software solutions to accelerate the production capabilities. In May 2020, TCS announced the development of an AI and cloud-based solution for detection of defects in wafer and improvement in the production and quality in semiconductors.

The wafer manufacturing equipment segment accounted for around 15% of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market share in 2019 and is projected to witness more than 5%growth rate till 2026 due to the rising demand for silicon wafer in various consumer electronics such as laptops, mobile phones, and other gadgets. This has increased the requirement of wafer manufacturing equipment in fab facilities. According to SEMI (Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International), the global silicon wafer shipment has increased with 2.7% to 2,920 million square inch in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2,844 million square inch in the fourth quarter of 2019. This has resulted in market players adopting several business strategies to enhance their offerings for silicon wafer production.

The 2D dimension segment is estimated to attain a CAGR of 6% through 2026 owing to the low initial cost of 2D architecture as compared to 2.5D and 3D. The 2.5D technology architecture is widely adopted in graphene electronics to achieve cost effectiveness in product manufacturing. In July 2019, Aixtron announced the development of CVD equipment with its 2D technology for the development of cost-effective graphene products in various consumer electronics and industrial applications.

The foundry supply chain process segment in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market held more than 25% share in 2019 and is likely to witness 4% growth from 2020 to 2026. The rising demand for power electronics, high performance computing devices, and cryptocurrency has positively influenced foundry suppliers to upgrade IC manufacturing with new technological nodes. In April 2020, Apple placed an order of 5nm chipset from TSMC, which is to be integrated into A14 SoC integrated with iPhone12. The continuous decline in node size, such as 10nm, 7nm, and up to 3nm, has boosted the demand for new semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the foundries.

North America semiconductor manufacturing equipment market garnered over 10% revenue share in 2019 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China has led regional governments to restrict the export of semiconductor chipsets from China and external chipmakers including TSMC. The continuous technological advancement in the telecom industry and rising demand for portable and smart electronics have led the government to invest in the regional semiconductor industry. In June 2020, Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced an investment of around USD 10 billion to accelerate the manufacturing of semiconductors and R&D initiatives in chip technology.

Some of the key players operating in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are Applied Materials, Inc., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Tokyo Electron Limited, ASML, KLA-Tencor, and Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. Companies are focusing on new product development and strategic acquisition to increase their market share among the competitors. For instance, in March 2020, Lam Research Corp. announced the launch of its new plasma etch technology and solution. This will offer chipmakers with advanced functionality and high-density architecture to support logic and memory devices.

