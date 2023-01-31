According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is the best place to lead the market because countries like Taiwan, Japan, and China have strong supply chains for semiconductor devices like circuits, discrete devices, and logic circuits.

Farmington, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Was Valued At USD 88.2 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 101.6 Billion In 2022 To USD 196.7 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 9.9% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. When compared to levels before the pandemic, demand for equipment used to make semiconductors is lower than expected in all regions. Our research shows that the global market was 6.4% smaller in 2020 than in 2019.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is used to make IC chips, memory chips, circuits, and many other things. At first, manufacturing equipment is used to make silicon wafers. Tools for processing wafers include photolithography tools, etching machines, chemical vapour deposition machines, measuring machines, and process/quality control equipment.

Recent Developments:

In May 2021 – Applied Materials Inc launched optical semiconductor inspection equipment that uses advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. This machine is used in semiconductor manufacturing plants to automatically inspect chips and detect killer defects in IC chips. These chips are used in electronic devices.

– Applied Materials Inc launched optical semiconductor inspection equipment that uses advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. This machine is used in semiconductor manufacturing plants to automatically inspect chips and detect killer defects in IC chips. These chips are used in electronic devices. In December 2021 – Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, a subsidiary of Hitachi, introduces the new GS1000 Electron Beam Area Inspection System. The machine uses a common platform with high-speed inspection systems with scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) to provide accurate and fast inspections. The machine also improves the accuracy of semiconductor wafer products.

Segment Analysis:

Equipment Type Insights

During the expected time period, the segment of front-end equipment will have the highest CAGR, at 10%. (2022-2030). The front-end equipment segment is a big part of the market because key players offer these kinds of systems. Also, more of these systems are used as the number of end users who need IC chips and logic circuits grows. This helps the market grow in this segment.

Dimension Insights

The 3D segment is already the market leader and is expected to grow quickly. This is because there are more High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) products, they work better, and they use resources more efficiently. These kinds of parts are found in most digital cameras, cell phones, and personal digital assistants.

Application Insights

The semiconductor fabrication plant and foundry segment is expected to lead the market because semiconductors are being used in more and more medical devices, electronics, and cars.

The semiconductor electronics manufacturing sector is expected to grow very quickly as more people learn how to test semiconductors and their parts. Also, strict government rules about testing devices are likely to help this market grow.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is the best place to lead the market because countries like Taiwan, Japan, and China have strong supply chains for semiconductor devices like circuits, discrete devices, and logic circuits. The demand for SIC wafers and IC chips in the automotive and consumer electronics industries is expected to rise as these industries grow. Also, India and South Korea are home to a lot of important suppliers, which should help the market grow in the Asia-Pacific area.

One place that makes equipment for semiconductors is China. China is home to the most important players, like Sizone Technology, JW Insights, and others. The infrastructure industry, which is well-established, and the auto industry, which is growing, are also likely to increase the demand for these machines. Also, IC chips, logic circuits, SIC wafers, and other types of chips and circuits are made on these machines. This will probably make more people want to buy equipment for making semiconductors, which will help the market grow.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 101.6 Billion By Equipment Type Front-end Equipment, Silicon Wafer Manufacturing, Wafer Processing Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Testing Equipment, Assembling & Packaging Equipment, Others By Dimension 2D, 5D, 3D, Others By Application Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, Test Home, Others By Companies Applied Materials Inc (U.S.), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (U.S.), ASML (Netherlands), Dainippon Screen Group (Japan), KLA Corporation (Netherlands), Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), ASM International (U.S.), Canon Machinery Inc (Japan) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Key market players are working on new technologies like nano-imprinting, cutting-edge lithography, and the fastest manufacturing speed. In September 2021, for example, Riber, a company based in the United States, sent a new MBE 6000 machine used to make semiconductors to Asia. This machine was used to make electronics and devices that use light. Most of the time, these kinds of electronic parts are used in communication networks like 4G, 5G, and fibre optic networks.

Market Driving Factors:

Semiconductor parts, IC chips, and logic circuits are being used more and more in consumer electronics, home appliances, and electric cars that can work on their own and connect to the internet. Also, the auto industry is becoming more automated, which is driving up the demand for lithographic systems and semiconductor chips. This is likely to make more people want machines that make parts for semiconductors.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Applied Materials Inc (U.S.), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (U.S.), ASML (Netherlands), Dainippon Screen Group (Japan), KLA Corporation (Netherlands), Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), ASM International (U.S.), Canon Machinery Inc (Japan), and others.

By Type

Assembling & Packaging Equipment Front-end Equipment Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Wafer Processing Equipment

Back-end Equipment Testing Equipment Assembling & Packaging Equipment

Others

By Dimension

2D

5D

3D

Others

By Application

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

Test Home

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

