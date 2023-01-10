Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Industry is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by Increasing demand for chipsets in computing and AI applications.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market was estimated at USD 100 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $200 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Leading trends associated with the miniaturization of components will influence the deployment of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The integration of proper manufacturing equipment supports high-performance chipsets and IC production whilst allowing compact packaging. In recent years, technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT) have rapidly penetrated the manufacturing of next-generation chipsets catering to smartphones, notebooks, and terminal devices. With the growing requirement for high-performance application processors and smaller packaging dimensions, semiconductor manufacturing process demand is anticipated to pick up the pace.

Increasing wafer production to boost the installation of for back-end equipment

The back-end semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is anticipated to witness 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Some of the extensively used back-end equipment include assemble & packaging equipment, bonding equipment, wafer manufacturing equipment, metrology and testing equipment. Growing efforts to ramp up wafer production will propel the adoption of this equipment.

Key reasons for semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth:

Rising demand for advanced and miniaturized semiconductor components in consumer electronics.

Technological advancements in lithography process.

Increasing demand for electrification in vehicles and proliferation of electric vehicles worldwide.

Rising penetration of 5G and IoT devices.

Increasing demand for chipsets in computing and AI applications.

Growing demand for power efficient semiconductor from medial applications.

Government initiatives to propel semiconductor industry in the North America & Asia Pacific.

Rising preference for energy-efficient solutions propel espousal of 2.5D packaging technology

2.5D segment held more than 35% of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market share in 2022. Surging demand for 2.5D architecture in stack memory modules can be attributed to the improved performance and high bandwidth memory needs. The technology is particularly popular among leading OSATs such as TSMC, Amkor and ASE. OSAT firms are rapidly replacing 2D packaging with 2.5 technologies with a view to delivering high-chip functionality featuring a small form factor. 2.5D has emerged as a revolutionary technology in chipset integration due to its ability to achieve superior packaging density and high energy efficiency.

Hefty investments in semiconductor fabrications plants to complement industry outlook

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market valuation from foundry segment is anticipated to reach over USD 45 billion by 2032. Several companies are increasingly investing in technical improvements by leveraging technologies such as laser plasma in Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) printing equipment to generate high-quality wavelengths. Advanced manufacturing aid allows foundry operators to reduce maintenance and operational expenses. Rising public and private investments in semiconductor fabrication plants (fab or foundry) will support the segment growth.

Favorable government initiatives to influence Europe sector

Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was worth more than USD 4.5 billion in 2022. Promising government programmes are fostering large-scale semiconductor protein. For instance, the European Union’s Horizon 2020 is a research & innovation program worth more than USD 90 billion and intends to accelerate local as well as foreign investments in the semiconductor sector. Similar initiatives in the regional business are empowering native semiconductor manufacturers and foundry operators with significant capital backing. This scenario indicates lucrative scope for the manufacturers of semiconductor equipment in the region.

New product developments to garner the industry development

ASML, Applied Materials, Inc., Advantest, Teradyne, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc., EV Group (EVG), Onto Innovation, KLA Corporation, and SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd are some of the leading companies in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry. These participants are expanding their product portfolios to broaden customer reach. Furthermore, in November 2022, EVG Group announced the extension of its portfolio of optical lithography solutions with the addition of a new product called EVG 150 resist process system.

