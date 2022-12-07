Semiconductor Photoacid Generators Industry is expected to register 6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by growing lithographic technology progress in semiconductors.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Semiconductor Photoacid Generators Market was estimated at USD 3 bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $5.5 bn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Growing popularity of electric vehicles and sizable investments in the R&D of PAGs by market players as the chief drivers of the growth of the photoacid generators market trends for semiconductor industry. Additionally, the mounting utilization of photoacid generators in the semiconductor industry is also supplementing the market scenario.

High penetration of semiconductors to push printed circuit board segment growth

With respect to type, the study classifies the semiconductor photoacid generators market into printed circuit boards, photoengraving, photolithography, and others. The printed circuit board segment valuation is speculated to reach USD 630 million by 2032. The rising penetration of the semiconductor industry in everyday electronics is impelling product adoption. The segment growth is further driven by the soaring demand for advanced solutions across varied end-users.

Key reasons for Semiconductor Photoacid Generators Market growth:

Increasing use of photoacid generators in semiconductor applications Rising demand for consumer electronics Growing lithographic technology progress in semiconductors manufacturing

Prevalent usage for manufacturing photoacid solutions to support ionic PAG segment expansion

Semiconductor photoacid generators market from printed circuit board segment is further divided into ionic PAG and non-ionic PAG. The report cites heavy demand for ionic photoacid generators in PCB in varied applications, especially due to its low volatility and high thermal conductivity. It also plays an important role in manufacturing photoacid solutions for complicated circuit boards. Backed by these factors, the ionic PAG segment is foreseen to exceed USD 475 million in revenue by the end of 2032.

Development of novel semiconductor technologies to propel APAC market demand

Asia Pacific semiconductor photoacid generators industry share is likely to depict over 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The region may emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to ongoing advancements in testing technologies due to the development of unique semiconductor technologies. Furthermore, photoacid generators are compatible with resins and can control acid diffusion as they are utilized for encapsulation material for semiconductors, which is likely to favor regional business growth.

Acquisition and collaborations to remain key growth strategies

The strategic landscape of the semiconductor photoacid generators market is anticipated to witness a series of acquisitions, collaborations, and advancements in R&D facilities by industry players. For instance, in November 2022, Heraeus Holding subsidiary Heraeus Noblelight announced the relocation of its production and research facilities to North Cambridge. With this strategic extension of production capacity, the company aims to cater to the future product demand for high-technology flashlamps and flash systems.

Some of the key players in the semiconductor photoacid generators market profiled in the report include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., San-Apro Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation, Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., and TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. among others.

