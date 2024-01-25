New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (“Semper Paratus”) (Nasdaq: LGST, LGSTW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has filed a supplement (“Prospectus Supplement”) to its definitive proxy statement/prospectus dated January 10, 2024 (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) for the solicitation of proxies in connection with the extraordinary general meeting of Semper Paratus’ shareholders scheduled to be held on January 29, 2024, to consider and vote on, among other proposals as more fully set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, the transactions (collectively, the “Business Combination”) contemplated by that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated June 28, 2023 (as it may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Semper Paratus, Semper Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Semper Paratus (“Merger Sub”), Tevogen Bio Inc, a Delaware corporation (“Tevogen Bio”), SSVK Associates, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and Ryan Saadi in his capacity as seller representative (collectively, the “parties”), pursuant to which Semper Paratus will de-register from the Cayman Islands and redomesticate to the State of Delaware and change its name to Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“New Tevogen”) and Merger Sub will merge with and into Tevogen Bio, with Tevogen Bio surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of New Tevogen.

The Prospectus Supplement was filed to revise the Proxy Statement/Prospectus to disclose that the parties have agreed to seek to list the New Tevogen common stock and public warrants on a tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market instead of the NYSE American, as previously disclosed in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and intend to proceed with the Business Combination on that basis.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

About Semper Paratus

Semper Paratus is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its principals possess public and private market investing experience and operational knowledge to bring value added benefits to Tevogen Bio. The Semper Paratus team has substantial experience investing in and operating businesses in multiple sectors, as well as a significant long-term track record in creatively structuring transactions to unlock and maximize value.

