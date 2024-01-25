Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., the chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, announced on Thursday that his wife, Bobbi, died after a two-year battle with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.
“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” Barrasso said in a statement. “In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behal
