Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who’s been hit with a slew of indictments in a bribery scheme involving Egypt and Qatar, will not be seeking re-election this November, according to a report.
A source close to the matter told The New York Post that Menendez, “will not be running.”
The news comes after new obstruction charges were added earlier this week to a rewritten indictment returned against Menendez and his wife, Nadine.
The couple is being investigated over
