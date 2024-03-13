FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., the ranking member on the Senate Special Committee on Aging, will send a letter to the Government Accountability Office Wednesday requesting a full audit of Medicare following recent reports of fraud.
In a letter led by Braun, alongside Rick Scott, R-Fla., and JD Vance, R-Ohio, the senators will request GAO Comptroller General Gene Dodaro “audit the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) internal oversight reform
