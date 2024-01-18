U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was released from a hospital after receiving treatment for an unspecified infection, his office said Thursday.
Grassley, 90, was hospitalized on Tuesday in the Washington D.C. area, and was receiving “antibiotic infusions,” his office said.
He is expected to be back at work next week.
