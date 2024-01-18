U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was released from a hospital after receiving treatment for an unspecified infection, his office said Thursday.

Grassley, 90, was hospitalized on Tuesday in the Washington D.C. area, and was receiving “antibiotic infusions,” his office said.

He is expected to be back at work next week.

GOP LAWMAKERS HAIL TRUMP’S ‘BIG VICTORY’ IN IOWA; SOME CALL FOR DESANTIS, HALEY TO DROP OUT

No other det

[Read Full story at source]