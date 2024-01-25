FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., will introduce a bill Thursday to strengthen cybersecurity defenses to counter cyberattacks against critical food structure sectors.

The legislation, called the Farm and Food Cybersecurity Act, would enhance security for both government and private entities against cyber threats.

“America’s adversaries are seeking to gain any advantage they can against us – including targeting critical industries like agriculture,

[Read Full story at source]