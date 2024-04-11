FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is looking to crack down on universities that receive federal funding but discriminate against students based on their viewpoint in a new attempt to protect free speech on college campuses.
The Iowa Republican will introduce a new bill on Thursday, the Students Bill of Rights Act of 2024, which would safeguard free speech on public campuses.
‘EXPECT NPR TO SUFFER’ UNDER GOP ADMIN: REPUBLICANS RENEW CALL TO DE
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s bogus college claim is just latest in decades-long pattern of embellishment - April 11, 2024
- Sen Ernst cites Jewish student discrimination in bid to protect free speech on campuses - April 11, 2024
- Liberal justice’s retirement puts Wisconsin Supreme Court majority back on ballot - April 11, 2024