Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., promoted former President Trump’s plan for a loan to Ukraine, rather than aid, to continue supporting the country in their war with Russia during his meeting in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

“I informed him that given the crisis at the United States’ southern border and our overwhelming debt, President Trump’s idea of turning aid from the United States into a no-interest, waivable loan is the most likely path forward,R

[Read Full story at source]