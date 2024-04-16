Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called on Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to resign Tuesday following a heated exchange over her past financial transactions.
Hawley’s tense back-and-forth with Granholm came during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing held to review the Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2025 budget request. The Missouri Republican excoriated the energy secretary for violating the STOCK Act and for continuing to own shares of individual companies la
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ukraine prime minister calls for more investment in war-torn country during Chicago stop of US visit - April 16, 2024
- Sen Hawley calls on Energy Secretary Granholm to resign in heated exchange over stock trades - April 16, 2024
- China pushing US fentanyl crisis, House panel report reveals - April 16, 2024