Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sent a “Dear Colleague” letter Monday ahead of the government funding deadline later this week urging Republicans to reauthorize the federal radiation compensation policy.
The policy, known as the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), is on track to expire this spring. It was originally enacted in 1990 to compensate Americans exposed to radiation during the Manhattan Project and Cold War testing. While RECA has compensated many, there are stil
