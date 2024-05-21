Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday had some words for his Republican colleagues who may be on the fence about voting on another border bill later this week.
Asked whether he would vote on a second attempt at passing a border bill, Schumer said he would always vote to secure the border “better than what it is today.”
“I would encourage my Republicans friends to – no matter what games you think that might be being played – when you get a chance to secure the b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Sen. Joe Manchin tells GOP colleagues: ‘When you get a chance to secure the border, take it’ - May 20, 2024
- Biden rejects ICC allegations against Israel: ‘What’s happening is not genocide’ - May 20, 2024
- Primary ballots give Montana voters a chance to re-think their local government structures - May 20, 2024