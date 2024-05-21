Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday had some words for his Republican colleagues who may be on the fence about voting on another border bill later this week.

Asked whether he would vote on a second attempt at passing a border bill, Schumer said he would always vote to secure the border “better than what it is today.”

“I would encourage my Republicans friends to – no matter what games you think that might be being played – when you get a chance to secure the b

[Read Full story at source]