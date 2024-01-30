Sen. Joe Manchin says his wife Gayle is in “stable condition” Tuesday following her involvement in a car accident in Alabama.

“On Monday, my wife Gayle and her colleague Guy Land were involved in a car accident on the way from the airport to the hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, for an Appalachian Regional Commission event that was planned for today,” the West Virginia Democrat said in a statement.

“Both were admitted to UAB Hospital and are receiving

[Read Full story at source]