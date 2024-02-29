Texas Senator John Cornyn has officially entered the race to succeed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

McConnell, 82, announced Wednesday that he plans to step away from leadership after becoming the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. Cornyn is one of McConnell’s top lieutenants in the GOP conference, though he does not currently hold a leadership role.

“I am asking my Republican colleagues to give me the opportunity to succeed Leader McConnell,

