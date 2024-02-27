Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped into President Biden’s signature economic policy, known as Bidenomics, on Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday night and likened Biden’s poll numbers to an STD.
Sean Hannity asked Kennedy about the current state of the economy as inflation continues to pick the pockets of Americans.
Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals significant price hikes across various sectors, with grocery prices rising by 20% and hom
