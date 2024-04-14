Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., called on President Biden to take a stronger stance against Iran after his administration reportedly advised Israel not to launch a response after Tehran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at the Jewish state on Saturday.

Kennedy addressed Iran’s attack during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” criticizing Biden’s support of Israel as less than ironclad.

“In the past 60 days, we have seen President Biden go wobbly in his support o

[Read Full story at source]