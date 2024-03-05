Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., announced on Super Tuesday that she will not seek re-election.
The move from Sinema, who switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent in 2022, leaves the race narrowed between Republican candidate Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego.
“Our democracy was weakened by government dysfunction and the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties,” Sinema said in a video announcement posted to X. “I promised I w
