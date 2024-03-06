Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced on Super Tuesday that she will not seek reelection when her first term ends next year.

The move from Sinema, an Arizonian who switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent in 2022, leaves the race narrowed between Republican candidate Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego.

“Our democracy was weakened by government dysfunction and the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties,” Sinema said in a video announcemen

