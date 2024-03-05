Democrat New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was charged by federal prosecutors with obstruction of justice in yet another superseding indictment unsealed on Tuesday relating to a multi-year alleged bribery scheme involving the Egypt and Qatar governments.
The 18-page indictment is wrapped into Menendez’s existing charges already against him and his co-defendants — including his wife Nadine — for allegedly acting as a foreign agent and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars of brib
