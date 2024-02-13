Several conservatives agree with Sen. JD Vance’s memo circulated early Monday that there’s a “hidden” clause in the national security supplemental bill that he believes could be grounds to impeach former President Donald Trump from office if elected to office later this year.
Vance sent a memo to GOP lawmakers highlighting that the bill, which would send billions of federal dollars to Ukraine, assures the delivery of funding through September 2025. Trump, howev
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Congress faces ‘existential moment’ over $95 billion foreign aid bill: Dem representative - February 13, 2024
- Hunter Biden’s phone contained multiple photos of cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia: DOJ - February 13, 2024
- Biden chides Republicans, fails to mention border in remarks on spending bill - February 13, 2024