Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, is one of several dissatisfied Republicans who voted against the multibillion-dollar national security supplemental package early Tuesday morning because it did not include any border security provisions.

Marshall now hopes House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., can finish what a handful of Senate Republicans hoped to achieve in the Democrat-controlled chamber: securing the southern border before aid is sent to overseas allies.

The Senate shot down a

[Read Full story at source]