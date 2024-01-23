LACONIA, N.H. – South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott spoke to Fox News Digital on Monday night about why he endorsed former President Trump instead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, even though Haley appointed him to his Senate seat.

“It came down to a simple question, who guarantees us the best future for the average American who starts where I started?” Scott told Fox News Digital in New Hampshire while speaking in support of Trump.



[Read Full story at source]