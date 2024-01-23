LACONIA, N.H. – South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott spoke to Fox News Digital on Monday night about why he endorsed former President Trump instead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, even though Haley appointed him to his Senate seat.
“It came down to a simple question, who guarantees us the best future for the average American who starts where I started?” Scott told Fox News Digital in New Hampshire while speaking in support of Trump.

Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hunter Biden lawyer testifies that 1st Trump impeachment created ’emergency’ to file unpaid taxes - January 23, 2024
- Hunter Biden’s ‘sugar brother’ lawyer confirms he still holds stake in Chinese state-backed equity fund - January 23, 2024
- GOP lawmaker and ex-Green Beret demands briefing on deaths of Navy SEALs - January 23, 2024