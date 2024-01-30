FIRST ON FOX: Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., is urging the Pentagon to safeguard senior military leaders from enforcing the Department of Defense’s (DOD’s) abortion travel policy if it conflicts with their beliefs.

He proposes that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin should personally take on the responsibility of approving service members’ requests to travel for abortion procedures.

On Tuesday, Thune will send a letter to Austin urging h

[Read Full story at source]