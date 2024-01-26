Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., confronted an anti-Israel protester in a Senate office building stairwell on Thursday afternoon, after the woman claimed Hamas was “legitimately” voted in by the Palestinian people.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tillis can be heard telling the protester “Hamas has caused this carnage, Hamas has to cease to represent the Palestinian people so we can save them and protect them.”

The unidentified protester, who

[Read Full story at source]