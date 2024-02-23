Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slammed Google’s AI chatbot Gemini as “preposterously woke” on Friday for its refusal to produce any images of White people.

The company paused the chatbot’s image generation on Thursday after social media users pointed out that the system was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced White people, like the Founding Fathers, with images of Black, Native American and Asian people.

“Google deserves condemn

[Read Full story at source]