Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slammed Google’s AI chatbot Gemini as “preposterously woke” on Friday for its refusal to produce any images of White people.
The company paused the chatbot’s image generation on Thursday after social media users pointed out that the system was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced White people, like the Founding Fathers, with images of Black, Native American and Asian people.
“Google deserves condemn
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Federal judge torches Biden admin for ‘colluding’ with activist group on asylum rule: ‘Frenemies’ - February 23, 2024
- Fox News Politics: A very special prosecutor indeed - February 23, 2024
- White House says Republicans are obstacle to border security: ‘We did our job’ - February 23, 2024