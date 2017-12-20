WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Republican-led U.S. Senate approved a sweeping, $1.5-trillion tax bill in the small hours of Wednesday morning, moving their party and President Donald Trump a step closer to the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Senate adopts Republican tax bill, setting up second House vote - December 20, 2017
- Trump’s Supreme Court appointee Gorsuch plots rightward course - December 20, 2017
- Exclusive: KPMG partners face court contempt over China audit - December 20, 2017