The Senate successfully advanced a $95 billion foreign aid package, which includes assistance for both Israel and Ukraine, on Tuesday by passing a motion to invoke cloture and end debate on the measures early.
The upper chamber cleared the procedural hurdle by a vote of 81 to 19 after the House passed the bills on Saturday, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promised to move quickly to get the package across the finish line.
NY HOUSE REPUBLICANS DEMAND COLUMBIA
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden once ripped ‘antisemitic bile’ but now faces own ‘Charlottesville moment’ - April 23, 2024
- Senate advances $95B Ukraine and Israel aid package, setting stage for expedited vote - April 23, 2024
- Minnesota police clear out anti-Israel protest in the heart of Ilhan Omar’s congressional district - April 23, 2024